UMB Bank N A MO Buys 735 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $30,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock opened at $616.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $627.29 and its 200 day moving average is $728.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.93.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.