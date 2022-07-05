UMB Bank N A MO Has $20.91 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.11% of Quanta Services worth $20,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $126.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.78. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $140.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

