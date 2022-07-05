UMB Bank N A MO Has $25.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,351 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $25,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $103.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

