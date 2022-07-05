UMB Bank N A MO Reduces Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $16,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE URI opened at $244.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.79.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

About United Rentals (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.