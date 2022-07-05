UMB Bank N A MO Sells 29,981 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,981 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

