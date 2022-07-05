UMB Bank N A MO Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $34,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $548.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $539.90 and its 200 day moving average is $568.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

