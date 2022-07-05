Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Tops $0.0173 on Exchanges (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $4.31 million and $41,353.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00144429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.34 or 0.00900127 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00092629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016475 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

