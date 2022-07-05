Unifi Protocol DAO Hits Market Cap of $24.32 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $24.32 million and $40.54 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $5.53 or 0.00027770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086287 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00016978 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00271353 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00046275 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008988 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,395,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

