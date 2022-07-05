UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

UNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $174.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,899. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.93.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.13). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UniFirst will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 22,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in UniFirst by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

