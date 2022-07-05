Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s 5th Largest Position

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 2.5% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.82.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $215.26 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

