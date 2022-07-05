Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.85

Shares of Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UETMF)
