UREEQA Price Tops $0.0197 on Major Exchanges (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a total market cap of $544,962.27 and approximately $135.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00139641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.75 or 0.00681397 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00089797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015585 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

