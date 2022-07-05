Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Shares Gap Up to $3.01

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $3.12. Vacasa shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 3,043 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42.

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $136,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,054,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,204,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,590,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,125.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,458,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,777,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,088,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,583,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vacasa Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

