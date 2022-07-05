Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 78,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of VHI stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.56. 349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,353. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valhi has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $54.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valhi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Valhi by 8.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Valhi during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi in the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. 3.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valhi (Get Rating)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.