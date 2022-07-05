Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Shares of NASDAQ:VALU opened at $65.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average is $62.60. Value Line has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $91.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.01.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.
About Value Line (Get Rating)
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
