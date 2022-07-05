Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VALU opened at $65.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average is $62.60. Value Line has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $91.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Value Line by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Value Line by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Value Line by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Value Line by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Value Line by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line (Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

