VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 454,625 shares.The stock last traded at $45.80 and had previously closed at $45.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

