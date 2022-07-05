VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.02

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.02 and last traded at $31.18, with a volume of 482527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,029,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,246 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,456,000. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,544,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,102,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,234,000 after purchasing an additional 603,986 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 545,705 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

