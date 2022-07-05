Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $142.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

