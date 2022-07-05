Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,742,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,758 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 45.1% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tfo Tdc LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $227,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $39.65. 210,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,230,404. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.79.

