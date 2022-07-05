Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Boosted by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.1% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $20,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,826. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

