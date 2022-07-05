Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after acquiring an additional 34,823 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000.

BSV stock opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

