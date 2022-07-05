Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Raised by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $178.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

