Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Cut by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 294,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $67,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 194,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 48,023 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,087,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,700,000 after purchasing an additional 84,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,200,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 268,150 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $187.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.93 and its 200 day moving average is $216.59.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

