Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $190.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

