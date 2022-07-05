Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of VT stock opened at $85.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $83.24 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day moving average is $97.42.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

