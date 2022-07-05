Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Foster Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,282,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 15.6% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $189,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 35,045 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,853,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.