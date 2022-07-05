Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.71% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $730,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.