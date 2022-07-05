VeChain (VET) Price Reaches $0.0223 on Top Exchanges

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, VeChain has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $1.62 billion and approximately $91.08 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000083 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00016786 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

