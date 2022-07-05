VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $0.45

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.46. VEON shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 9,692 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VEON in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VEON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 28.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

