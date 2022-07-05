Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Insider Christopher G. Hayes Purchases 5,714 Shares

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) insider Christopher G. Hayes purchased 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ VRCA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. 413,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,751. The company has a market cap of $68.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.87. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $14.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.
