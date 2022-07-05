VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $22.60 million and $10,525.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 69,188,065 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

