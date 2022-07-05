Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Sells 43,500 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 13.9% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp owned 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,615 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,442 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $115.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

