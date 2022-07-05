VIG (VIG) Trading Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

VIG (VIG) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. VIG has a total market cap of $790,333.38 and $3.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIG has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,378,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.