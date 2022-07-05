Vigil Neuroscience, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience’s (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 6th. Vigil Neuroscience had issued 7,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $98,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ VIGL opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. Vigil Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp purchased 21,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $60,173.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,541,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,538.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,302 shares of company stock valued at $85,194. Insiders own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGL. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

