Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.78

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 24688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vimeo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $108.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.32 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in Vimeo by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,296,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090,173 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $140,572,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $59,049,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $56,004,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $43,716,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

