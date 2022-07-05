Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.42 and last traded at $24.64. 18,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 732,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.24%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,306 shares of company stock worth $6,817,100. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after buying an additional 289,370 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,950,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,015,000 after buying an additional 236,655 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,485,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after buying an additional 235,163 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,367,000 after buying an additional 204,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

