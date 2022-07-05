Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NCZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.07. 86,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,471. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $64,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

