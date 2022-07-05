W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Holdings Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.1% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $83.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.50.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Raymond James began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

