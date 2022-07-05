Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WBA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.09.

WBA opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 320,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 601,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

