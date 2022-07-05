Wall Street Games Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $841,471.35 and $249,712.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00140317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.36 or 0.00682020 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00089109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015559 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.