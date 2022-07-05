Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The firm has a market cap of C$3.87 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.
Warrior Gold Company Profile (CVE:WAR)
