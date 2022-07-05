WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.28

Shares of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €4.28 ($4.46) and last traded at €4.34 ($4.52), with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €4.28 ($4.46).

The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

