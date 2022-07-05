Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 2.5% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

