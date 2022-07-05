Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Decreases Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC cut its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,038 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 0.8% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in GSK by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.07) to GBX 1,900 ($23.01) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.49) to GBX 1,800 ($21.80) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

