Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $59,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $209.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

