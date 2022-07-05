Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 2,378 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 313,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. ResMed makes up 1.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.21% of ResMed worth $76,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after acquiring an additional 360,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,699,351,000 after buying an additional 255,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,743,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,651,000 after buying an additional 49,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,579,000 after buying an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,269,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,081,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,508. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $212.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.67.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

