Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 3,683 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 1.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $92,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.47.

NYSE ROP opened at $395.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.45. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

