Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,691 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,615 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $2,287,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,797 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 197,548 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.93. 20,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718,039. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $120.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

