Welch & Forbes LLC Has $19.70 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $19,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.44.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $370.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $378.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

