Welch & Forbes LLC Has $22.68 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $122.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.56 and a 200-day moving average of $139.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

